Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declines By 15.6%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

