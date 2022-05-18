Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Drops By 14.3%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

Get Clarkson alerts:

About Clarkson (Get Rating)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.