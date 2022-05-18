Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 20.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 952,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CGNT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.