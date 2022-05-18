Short Interest in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Rises By 20.7%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 952,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 916,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CGNT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cognyte Software by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.