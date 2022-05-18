Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Rises By 22.0%

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the April 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

