Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Drops By 15.4%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 465,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,245,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,783,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after buying an additional 463,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 35,803 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

