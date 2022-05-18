Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Rises By 21.5%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 107,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONX by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in CONX by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 110,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. CONX has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.