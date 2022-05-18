Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Grows By 20.7%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 204,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Covenant Logistics Group has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $345.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.49. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $291.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

