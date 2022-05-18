Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Declines By 13.7%

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

