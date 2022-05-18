Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Drops By 15.1%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

