Short Interest in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Drops By 15.1%

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.30.
Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
