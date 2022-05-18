Short Interest in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Rises By 21.3%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 874,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 801,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 67,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29.

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.41.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

