Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Grows By 20.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,986,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 49,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.