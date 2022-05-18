Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Drops By 25.6%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 151.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 96,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,395,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $25.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.57. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.