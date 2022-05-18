Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expands By 20.1%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 838,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 697,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of EGRX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,314. The company has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

