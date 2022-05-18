Short Interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Decreases By 15.5%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 90.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

