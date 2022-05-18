Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Drops By 14.3%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elmira Savings Bank by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

