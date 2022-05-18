Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Drops By 14.3%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Elmira Savings Bank stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $23.22.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.
About Elmira Savings Bank (Get Rating)
Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.
