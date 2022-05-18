Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Drops By 15.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Enstar Group stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $28.10.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGRO)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.