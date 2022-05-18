Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Drops By 15.3%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Enstar Group stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

