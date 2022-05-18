Short Interest in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Increases By 21.1%

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the April 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $715,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in EPR Properties by 396.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,043,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 52.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth $4,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,436. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

