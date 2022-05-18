Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expands By 23.0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $47.63.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

