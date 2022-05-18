Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Decreases By 15.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 259,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

