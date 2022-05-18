Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Declines By 14.3%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

FLIDY stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLIDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 250.00 to 230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 255.00 to 250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

