Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Declines By 15.8%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSE:FTV opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. Fortive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

