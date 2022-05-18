Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Declines By 14.0%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMIV. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $8,766,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 350.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 677,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $6,088,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

