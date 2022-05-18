Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 14.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $171.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

