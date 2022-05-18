Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Decreases By 14.7%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Games Workshop Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $171.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.
Games Workshop Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Games Workshop Group (GMWKF)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.