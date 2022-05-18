Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Drops By 15.2%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 705.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDIFF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.