Short Interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Expands By 23.1%

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 820,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,083,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,061,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 181,329 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GROY stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.49. Gold Royalty has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.08.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

