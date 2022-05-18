Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Rises By 23.1%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

GGPI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Gores Guggenheim has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

