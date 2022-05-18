Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Decreases By 25.6%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the April 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

