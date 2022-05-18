Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Rises By 26.3%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 5,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,583. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
