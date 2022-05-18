Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Rises By 26.3%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,900 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. 5,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,583. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $610.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.