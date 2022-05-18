Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Drops By 13.7%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the April 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

