Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Grows By 20.4%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 472,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houston American Energy by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 26,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,669. The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

