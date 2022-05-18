Short Interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Increases By 20.4%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 569,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 472,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,669. The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

