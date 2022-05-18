Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Expands By 22.9%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 248,700 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of HOV stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.