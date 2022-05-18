Short Interest in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Grows By 21.3%

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:IPVF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,014. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPVF. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 237,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153,473 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 148,365 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies.

