Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Decreases By 14.4%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $371.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

