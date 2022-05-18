Short Interest in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Decreases By 14.3%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 39.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 87,240 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

