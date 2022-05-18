Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Decreases By 15.5%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 339.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at about $6,724,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.