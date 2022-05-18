Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Expands By 20.0%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JUGRF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.