Short Interest in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Expands By 23.2%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kaspien will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSPN Get Rating ) by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Kaspien worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

