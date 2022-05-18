Short Interest in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Expands By 20.8%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 167,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 1,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,824. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $673.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

About Luther Burbank (Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.