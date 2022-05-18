Short Interest in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Decreases By 26.5%

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 64,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.