Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Decreases By 14.5%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 2,656,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,064.1 days.

MAPGF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.53.

Get Mapletree Logistics Trust alerts:

Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Logistics Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.