Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Decreases By 14.5%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,500 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 2,656,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,064.1 days.
MAPGF stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $1.53.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
