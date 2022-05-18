Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 14.9%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
MKTW opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
A number of research analysts have commented on MKTW shares. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.
About MarketWise (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.