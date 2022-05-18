Short Interest in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Drops By 14.9%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

MKTW opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKTW shares. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

