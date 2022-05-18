Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expands By 23.7%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 1,086,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $319.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,084.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

