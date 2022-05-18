Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Rises By 21.3%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter valued at about $10,246,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 278.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.87 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.04%.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

