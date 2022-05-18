Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Decreases By 15.2%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 15th total of 448,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.90 to $32.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 32,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

TIGO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.