Short Interest in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Rises By 23.0%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 14,089,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,703,000 after purchasing an additional 496,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $71,981,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,070,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,926,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MIR opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

