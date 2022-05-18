Short Interest in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Declines By 14.5%

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

MBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

