Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declines By 15.4%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
MRCC stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
