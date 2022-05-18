Short Interest in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declines By 15.4%

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MRCC stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 49.43% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

