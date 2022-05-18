Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expands By 22.6%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NLTX stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $11.34.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
