Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expands By 21.5%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 864,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,329,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 296,413 shares of company stock worth $764,319 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,228.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 30.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.